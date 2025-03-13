Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) vs. Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sable Offshore and Viper Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sable Offshore 1 0 4 0 2.60 Viper Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00

Sable Offshore currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Viper Energy has a consensus target price of $59.73, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Sable Offshore.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sable Offshore and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sable Offshore N/A -319.58% -39.11% Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sable Offshore and Viper Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A Viper Energy $859.75 million 10.28 $200.09 million $3.67 11.30

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sable Offshore.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Sable Offshore on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

