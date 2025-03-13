Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

