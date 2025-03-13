Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

