Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.