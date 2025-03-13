Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

