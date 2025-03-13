Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $159,992,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 722,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after purchasing an additional 712,228 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,481,000 after purchasing an additional 694,917 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.61 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

