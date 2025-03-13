Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.82 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 1639059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

