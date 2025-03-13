Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12). 3,031,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,077,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

