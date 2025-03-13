Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 247.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,133 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

