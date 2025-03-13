Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 22.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 4.93% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $745,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

