Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.40 EPS.
Semtech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,875. Semtech has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $1,050. The trade was a 98.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $377,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,155. This represents a 48.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Semtech
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.