Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.92 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on Semtech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Semtech Trading Down 3.4 %

SMTC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.71. 3,059,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Semtech

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $401,934.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $1,472,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

