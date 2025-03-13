SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Issues Earnings Results

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%.

SenesTech Price Performance

SenesTech stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

