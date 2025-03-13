Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

