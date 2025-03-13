Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.53 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,277 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $151.23 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.