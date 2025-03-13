Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.