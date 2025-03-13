Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,159 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Creative Planning bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.85. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.