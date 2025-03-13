ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. ServiceTitan updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTAN traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 1,125,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,267. ServiceTitan has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

