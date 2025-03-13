Shan Shamsher Kanji Buys 6,600,000 Shares of Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Shan Shamsher Kanji purchased 6,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,762,000.00 ($2,381,012.66).
Spirit Technology Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.09.
About Spirit Technology Solutions
