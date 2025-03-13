Short Interest in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW) Expands By 184.5%

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Up 30.6 %

CERo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead development candidate is CER-1236, an autologous T cell therapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

