Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Decreases By 83.3%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 174,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,767. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

