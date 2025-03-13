Short Interest in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Decreases By 83.3%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 174,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,767. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
