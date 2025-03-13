Short Interest in Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Declines By 80.0%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eramet Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS ERMAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Eramet has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Eramet alerts:

About Eramet

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.