Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Expands By 164.9%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTGFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. 3,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

