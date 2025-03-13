Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Decreases By 59.7%

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,497,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,538,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -262.46 and a beta of -4.30.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,166.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVD. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

