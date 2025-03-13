Short Interest in La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Declines By 62.0%

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the February 13th total of 943,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
La Rosa Stock Performance
LRHC stock remained flat at $0.21 on Thursday. 207,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. La Rosa has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.36.
About La Rosa
