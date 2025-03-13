Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declines By 57.2%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

