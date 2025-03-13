Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Increases By 542.9%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 542.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.6 %

NXN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.69. 6,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

