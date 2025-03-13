Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Decreases By 68.4%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OriginClear Stock Up 30.4 %

Shares of OriginClear stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,703. OriginClear has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems.

