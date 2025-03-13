Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 83.3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of PTPI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gold Rally vs. Oil Surge: Where Investors Are Betting Next
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Intel Stock Surges on New CEO – The Real Story Runs Deeper
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Market Overreacts, But Guidewire’s Growth Story Remains Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.