Short Interest in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Decreases By 83.3%

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 349,800 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PTPI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

