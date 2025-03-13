Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Grows By 226.9%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 226.9% from the February 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sompo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 444,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sompo has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sompo will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

