Short Interest in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC) Rises By 453.8%

Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Oncology ETF stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Tema Oncology ETF (NASDAQ:CANC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 22.96% of Tema Oncology ETF worth $11,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tema Oncology ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tema Oncology ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tema Oncology ETF has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Tema Oncology ETF Company Profile

The Tema Oncology ETF (CANC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in stocks of companies focused on cancer treatment and management from issuers all around the world. The fund uses a bottom-up approach to select pioneering companies at perceived attractive valuations CANC was launched on Aug 15, 2023 and is issued by Tema.

Featured Stories

