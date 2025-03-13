Short Interest in Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Drops By 95.7%

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

