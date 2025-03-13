Short Interest in YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Expands By 1,860.9%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 1,860.9% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.0 days.
YouGov Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUGVF opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. YouGov has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.93.
About YouGov
