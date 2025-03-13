Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Trimmed by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,493 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

