Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 452,148 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 452,148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $82,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $198.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

