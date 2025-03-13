Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after buying an additional 3,329,892 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,334,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,757,000 after acquiring an additional 190,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,186,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,455,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,896,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,333,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

MFC opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

