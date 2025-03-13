Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $90.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.0% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

NYSE:SKY opened at $94.08 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

