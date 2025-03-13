Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDHC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Smith Douglas Homes stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. Smith Douglas Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1,551.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the third quarter worth about $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the third quarter valued at about $591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

