Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 924,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,589,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

