Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the February 13th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sonova Stock Performance

Sonova stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,441. Sonova has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

