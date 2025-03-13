Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Short Interest Update

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

Sound Point Meridian Capital stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 38,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

