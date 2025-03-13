Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $52.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. Southern Copper has a one year low of $84.33 and a one year high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 30.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

