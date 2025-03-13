Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

