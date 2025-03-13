Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 571,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 156,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

