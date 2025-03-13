Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was down 15.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 352,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 155,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Southern Energy Stock Down 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.