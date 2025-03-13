SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,168,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the previous session’s volume of 611,443 shares.The stock last traded at $75.91 and had previously closed at $75.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,275,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.