SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 5,943 shares.The stock last traded at $124.29 and had previously closed at $125.45.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

