SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $80.92, with a volume of 105203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

