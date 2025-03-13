SPDR S&P Retail ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 31,678 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,207 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRT. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 130,858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 4,993,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,870. The stock has a market cap of $316.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $77.97.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

