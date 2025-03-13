Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Announces Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

SPX traded down GBX 55 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,085 ($91.88). 870,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 6,350 ($82.35) and a 52 week high of £107.30 ($139.15). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,383.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,179.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($101.15) to GBX 7,700 ($99.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,478 ($109.95).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

